Matt Lucas has apologised to Millie Bobby Brown for comparing her appearance to 'Little Britain' character Vicky Pollard.

Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards

The 50-year-old comedian took to Instagram to say sorry for mocking Millie, 21, by replying "no but yeah but" to an X post that shared a photo of 'The Stranger Things' star when she was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a pink top and hooped earrings in a similar look to his comedic alter ego who always wore the same items and spouted the catchphrase.

Millie's new look and changed appearance from the early beginnings of her career have sparked a lot of online discourse, and the actress hit back in an Instagram post.

Referring to Millie's social media post, on his own Instagram account, Matt posted: "Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond and provide some context.

"Nearly 25 years ago, I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called 'Little Britain'.

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.

"I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant.

"I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you, but I realise it has, and for that, I apologise."

Millie accused the media of "bullying" her and other women in the spotlight for their appearance, as well as being "desperate to tear young women down".

Her post followed online comments being made in the wake of her appearance at the BRIT Awards at The O2 in London on Saturday night (04.03.25) and her press tour for new movie 'The Electric State', whilst also making an appearance at the SAG Awards.

In a post shared with her 63.3 million Instagram followers on Monday (03.03.25), she said: "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.

"I think it’s necessary to speak up about this.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old.

"I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me.

"Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' Season one.

"And because I don’t, I’m now a target.

"Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down.

"Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken.

"What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely.

"Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter.

"'Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance.

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. "The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

"Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

'The Electric State' star continued: "I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.

"I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.

"We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment.

"Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?

"Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."