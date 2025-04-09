Matthew Broderick’s daughter is “repelled” by the idea of performing like her famous father.

Matthew Broderick’s daughter is ‘repelled’ by the idea of performing like her famous father

The 63-year-old said while his son, James Wilkie, 22, is keen on pursuing a career in acting, his twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, have shown little interest in following their parents’ Hollywood path.

Referring to one of his girls, he told People: “If you say, ‘What about you?’ She says ‘Nope, no absolutely not’.

“She’s repelled by the idea of performing.”

Matthew’s son, James, however, is determined to try his hand at acting.

The actor added: “I think he is gonna try, yeah. He’s very smart.

“He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting.”

While Matthew supports James' ambitions, he also made it clear he and his actress wife Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, are there to help only when needed.

He said: “I’ll give advice if I’m asked, but my wife is with him when he does auditions. It’s self-tape nowadays, and she’ll read with him and tell him, ‘It’s not good’.”

Matthew, who is known for his roles in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘The Producers’, added: “We definitely support him, but only if he wants to.”

James made his on-screen debut earlier this year on ‘Elsbeth’ – a CBS show in which Matthew worked alongside his son.

He said he was “so proud and happy” with their collaboration.

‘Sex and the City’ actress Sarah has spoken in the past about her desire for her children to become independent and learn the value of hard work.

Appearing on iHeartRadio's ‘Table for Two’ with Bruce Bozzi in 2023, she said: “You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it.”

She went on to emphasise the importance of providing for their children’s basic needs while encouraging them to develop aspirations.

Sarah added: “The important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences.

“But they should pine for things, they should want things.”