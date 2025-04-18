Matthew Lawrence will "never forget" late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' co-star Robin Williams' advice not to take drugs.

Matthew Lawrence wishes he headed Robin Williams' drugs warning

The 45-year-old actor appeared opposite the late Hollywood star - who took his own life August 2014 at the age of 63 - in the 1993 blockbuster comedy, and in hindsight, he wishes he'd headed the warning after battling substance abuse.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “He really explained his life to me and really brought me in and taught me not just about in front of the camera, but a lot about the behind the camera as well, and how he felt that substances really further pushed his brain to not function properly.

“And he really opened up with me, and I’ll never forget it.

"There were times he would just grab me, and he’d be like, ‘Don’t put that stuff in your body. If I could go back and tell myself, this is why I’m telling you, don’t put that stuff in your body.’”

Matthew hailed Robin - who battled drug and alcohol addiction himself and had a form of Dementia called Lewy body disease - for his "compassion" and "humility", despite battling his own demons.

He said: “He really quantified what it was to be a real artist for me.

"He was definitely the most brilliant artist I’ve ever worked with. But on top of that, he had the compassion, he had the humility, and he also had these things that he struggled with.”

Robin and Matthew played father and son Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire and Daniel Hillard in the flick.