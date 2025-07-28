Matthew Lawrence wants to use AI to do "something really special" with the late Robin Williams.

The 45-year-old star played one of the comedy legend's children in Mrs Doubtfire and he is keen to get the consent of the late actor's family to work on a project using the voice of Robin, who took his own life in 2014.

Matthew told Entertainment Weekly: “Obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family, I would love to do something really special with his voice, because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic.

“It’s not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him.

"It’s in my head, it’s in everybody’s head, and it would be so cool."

Matthew got the idea of using AI to recreate Robin's voice after he saw an old commercial starring the Good Will Hunting star which made him realise there were parallels to the modern day.

He explained: “It’s kinda like this very contemporary, modern, almost sort of foreshadowing of what’s going on commercial that he did, where he did this computerised voiceover.

“And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I’m like, ‘Man, he’s gotta be the voice of AI. He’s gotta be the voice in something.’ So yeah, I would love to do that.”

One thing Matthew would love to use AI to do with Robin's voice is to give out driving directions on a phone.

He said: “It would be so cool. I’m telling you."

The former Boy Meets World actor previously praised Robin for the way he treated him like an adult when they made Mrs. Doubtfire.

He told People magazine: "He really opened up. I was only 12. I mean this guy … Man, he was just so amazing to be able to give me the respect, almost as an adult, at 12 years old, to really get an open look into his life, the performer side and then also the private side, and how they wrestled with each other."

And even after filming on the 1993 movie was complete, Robin made sure he stayed in touch with his young co-star and offered him advice when he needed it.

Matthew said: "He stayed a part of my life, you know? That movie could have wrapped [and] like everybody else, he could have gone his separate way, but he didn’t.

"He stayed invested, and he gave me some incredible life lessons that definitely kept me from some dark places at times. And I’ll just never be able to thank him enough for that."