Matthew McConaughey wants Sir Anthony Hopkins to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 55-year-old actor - who picked up the coveted accolade in 2005 - reunited with his 'Amistad' co-star at the 2025 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend and the 'Sing 2' star believes the 87-year-old screen legend is long overdue in being recognised for his handsome appearance.

Matthew took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his celebrity pals and his caption for the first photo, which featured Anthony with his arm around his shoulder while he smiled and pointed to his pal, read: "It’s past time this Sir is Peoples Sexiest Man Alive."

The next photo was a selfie of the 'Lincoln Lawyer' star and Morgan Freeman, who also starred in 1997 drama 'Amistad'.

Matthew wrote: "1st class legend mensch (sic)"

And the carousel was rounded out by a picture of Martin Lawrence fixing Matthew's bowtie.

He wrote: "I mean, who else you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?"

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star - who has Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 12, with wife Camila Alves - previously insisted he will always be the Sexiest Man Alive, despite nearly 20 years passing since he received the accolade.

He told People magazine, who give out the annual honour, last year: "People tell me, 'You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,' for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, 'Well, I'm still alive. Come on!'

"If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive. That was my joke going forward with everything."

Meanwhile, Camila, 41, recently admitted she was amazed to discover how different Matthew is to his public persona when they first got together.

She told the 'Biscuits and Jam' podcast: "When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever.

"Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'

"He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom.

"She's very organised, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."