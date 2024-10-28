Matthew Perry was "very lonely" prior to his death, according to his mother.

Matthew Perry's mother said he was 'very lonely'

The 54-year-old 'Friends' actor passed away in October 2023 when he drowned in his hot tub after taking ketamine, and his mom Suzanne Morrison has revealed her son struggled with loneliness as he battled years of addiction issues and she feels terrible that she couldn't help him.

During an appearance on the 'TODAY' show, Suzanne said: "It must be said, he was very lonely in his soul. I’m a very lucky woman, but there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn’t ... conquer it [his addiction], I couldn’t help him.

"The one thing I have to learn, [it’s] very hard … is you’ve got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up."

Suzanne also said she felt "there was an inevitability" to his death.

She added: "He came up to me and said, ‘I love you so much and I’m so happy to be with you now'. It was almost as though it was a premonition of something.

"I didn’t think about it at the time but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years'.

"I think there was something … there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me."

The actor - who was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends' - was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles-area home and the property has now been sold.

The four-bedroom mid-century home changed hands in an $8.55 million off-market deal.

According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the 3,500 sq ft abode was bought by Anita Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer, and she intends to use the house - which Matthew had paid $6 million for in 2020 - as a vacation home, her representative said.