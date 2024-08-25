Matthew Perry is said to have had a “whole network” of doctors and nurses illegally supplying him with drugs for more than 10 years.

Matthew Perry is said to have had a ‘whole network’ of doctors and nurses illegally supplying him with drugs for more than 10 years

The ‘Friends’ actor was killed on 28 October, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of anaesthetic ketamine after receiving three injections of the drug, and his former assistant Kayti Edwards, 47, has now insisted there should be “so many more” medics who should be “terrified” of being investigated over his death besides the two doctors currently being probed in connection with his death.

She told the Daily Mirror in the wake of a total of five people being investigated over the actor’s passing: “There’s a whole network of people beyond those facing criminal charges who the police need to investigate. Detectives need only delve back into his medical history.

“There are so many more doctors who have been on his books over the years who will be terrified right now.

“Whenever he was in active addiction, he knew instantly where to turn. It’s a scandal.”

Matthew’s live-in assistant, two doctors and a woman dubbed ‘Los Angeles’ Ketamine Queen’ are the five people charged following an investigation into the actor’s ketamine death.

Kayti – the step-granddaughter of 88-year-old British actress Julie Andrews – added: “Ketamine was his new thing, but it all started with unscrupulous doctors oversubscribing prescription pills like Vicodin.

“When the charges dropped, I knew they would be doctors… because that was what he always did.

“I was not surprised. His addictive brain would think, ‘Well, it was prescribed from a doctor so I can take it.’

“In his head, it wasn't like he was out on the street, scoring drugs.”

Kayti dated Matthew in 2006 and was his assistant in 2011, and has also questioned the circumstances of his death.

She says she finds it suspicious it is said he died after three injections of ketamine after he told her he had such a terror of needles he thought he may die when being jabbed.