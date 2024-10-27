Matthew Perry's house has been sold, almost a year after the actor died there.

Matthew Perry's former home has been sold

The former 'Friends' star was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023, and the four-bedroom mid-century property has now changed hands in an $8.55 million off-market deal.

According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the 3,500 sq ft abode has been bought by Anita Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer, and she intends to use the house - which Matthew had paid $6 million for in 2020 - as a vacation home, her representative said.

The '17 Again' actor passed away from the acute effects of ketamine and his mom, Suzanne Morrison, recently admitted there was "an inevitability" to his death and she believes he was expecting it.

During an appearance on 'TODAY', Suzanne shared: "He came up to me and said, ‘I love you so much and I’m so happy to be with you now'.

"It was almost as though it was a premonition of something. I didn’t think about it at the time but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years'.

"I think there was something … there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me."

In August, Matthew's live-in personal assistant, two alleged drug dealers — including one nicknamed the 'ketamine queen' — and two doctors were charged over providing the drugs that led to his death.

Dr. Mark Chavez, personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Eric Fleming have already entered guilty pleas.

The doctor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine, while Iwamasa entered a guilty plea for one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

He has also admitted repeatedly injecting Matthew with ketamine without medical training, including on the day he died.

Fleming has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

He admitted to giving Iwamasa the ketamine that killed Matthew, who spent years battling addictions to drink and drugs.