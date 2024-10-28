Matthew Perry's mom has been deeply moved by the letters left on her son's grave by his fans.

Matthew Perry's family has spoken out on the year anniversary of his death

Suzanne Morrison marked a year since the 'Friends' star's death by opening up about the tragedy in an appearance on the 'TODAY' show alongside her husband Keith Morrison and Matthew's sisters, Caitlin, Emily and Madeline, and she revealed the actor's grave in California still gets regular visits from devotees who leave "lovely" notes.

She explained: "Whenever I’m there, there will be people coming to see him - still now. Usually that wears off. They leave really lovely letters to him. Like, ‘I felt so sad. You helped me get through my teen years ... [His impact is] just unbelievable."

Suzanne has been collecting the notes left at the graveside and is considering releasing them because they show the world's love for her son.

She added: "I’ll maybe release them sometime, so people can see. But they really did love him, because they could relate to him."

Matthew died on October 28 2023 at the age of 54 after succumbing to the effects of ketamine while he was in his hot tub and his death has led to five people - including two doctors - being charged in connection with the drugs that killed him.

During the appearance on the TV show, his 'Dateline' reporter stepfather Keith insisted he hopes the criminal case will help stop the supply of drugs.

He said: "What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that’ll kill them - they are now on notice.

"It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You’re goin’ down, baby."

Keith added: "What he [Matthew] taught the world is that no amount of money will cure an addict. It needs something else."