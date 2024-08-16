Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, hopes "unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message" - after five people were arrested in connection with the late actor's death.

Matthew Perry's stepfather has reacted after five people were arrested in connection to his death

The 'Friends' actor died in October 2023, aged 54, from the acute effects of ketamine, and five defendants were charged with offences related to the his death.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly, Keith reacted: "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously.

"We look forward to justice taking its course and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death. We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."

Perry's doctors have been accused of abusing their "position of trust".

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: "Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials.

"Every day, the DEA works tirelessly with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and to hold accountable those that distribute deadly and dangerous drugs - whether they are local drug traffickers or doctors who violate their sworn oath to care for patients."

Jasveen Sangha has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Sangha - who is known as The Ketamine Queen - is also facing one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Dr. Salvador Plascencia has been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Iwamasa, the actor's live-in personal assistant, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, while Mark Chavez, another doctor, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Erik Fleming has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming and Iwamasa are potentially facing 15 to 25 years in prison, and Chavez faces up to a decade in prison.

Sangha, meanwhile, could face a possible life sentence.