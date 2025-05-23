Matthew Rhys wanted to play James Bond as Welsh.
'The Americans' star was considered for the role of 007 before it went to Daniel Craig and went to a meeting with former Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and he's now revealed he wanted to use his real Welsh accent in his portrayal of the superspy.
He told The Independent newspaper: "I was just one of many who went to Barbara Broccoli’s offices ... I like to say Timothy Dalton was Welsh, but he wasn’t a very Welsh Bond. And there’s still a lot of prejudice, I find, against a Welsh accent – there’s always been a greater love for the Irish.
"With Bond, I think they probably would’ve gone for a toned-down version of Welsh. I would certainly have advocated for it until they told me not to!"
Matthew is dad to eight-year-old son Sam with his wife Keri Russell as well as being stepfather to her two children - River, 17, and 12-year-old Willa - from a previous relationship and he's trying to pass on his knowledge of the Welsh language to them even though they live in New York.
He added: "I’m teaching my kids as much as they’ll listen. The eldest is very good because the b***** has been subjected to it the longest. Keeping Welsh alive, God bless him, in a small corner of Brooklyn."
Matthew previously admitted he found his James Bond audition "terrifying" and his jokes didn't go down well with movie bosses.
He told The Times newspaper: "[It was] this incredible office, looks over the park. Very intimidating. We were just told to wear a dark suit and read 'Casino Royale' ... [It was] terrifying ... They said: ‘What would you do differently with Bond?’ And I just remember going: ‘Ah.’ I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go: ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect.'
"You can’t say: 'You guys have really screwed this up'."
Matthew then revealed he tried using humour, revealing he told them: "I’d give him a limp. I said, ‘Limp?’ Nothing. ‘Eye patch?’ Nothing."
The role was given instead to Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films before stepping down following the release of 'No Time To Die' in 2021.
Tagged in Daniel Craig Matthew Rhys