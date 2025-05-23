Matthew Rhys wanted to play James Bond as Welsh.

'The Americans' star was considered for the role of 007 before it went to Daniel Craig and went to a meeting with former Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and he's now revealed he wanted to use his real Welsh accent in his portrayal of the superspy.

He told The Independent newspaper: "I was just one of many who went to Barbara Broccoli’s offices ... I like to say Timothy Dalton was Welsh, but he wasn’t a very Welsh Bond. And there’s still a lot of prejudice, I find, against a Welsh accent – there’s always been a greater love for the Irish.

"With Bond, I think they probably would’ve gone for a toned-down version of Welsh. I would certainly have advocated for it until they told me not to!"

Matthew is dad to eight-year-old son Sam with his wife Keri Russell as well as being stepfather to her two children - River, 17, and 12-year-old Willa - from a previous relationship and he's trying to pass on his knowledge of the Welsh language to them even though they live in New York.

He added: "I’m teaching my kids as much as they’ll listen. The eldest is very good because the b***** has been subjected to it the longest. Keeping Welsh alive, God bless him, in a small corner of Brooklyn."

Matthew previously admitted he found his James Bond audition "terrifying" and his jokes didn't go down well with movie bosses.

He told The Times newspaper: "[It was] this incredible office, looks over the park. Very intimidating. We were just told to wear a dark suit and read 'Casino Royale' ... [It was] terrifying ... They said: ‘What would you do differently with Bond?’ And I just remember going: ‘Ah.’ I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go: ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect.'

"You can’t say: 'You guys have really screwed this up'."

Matthew then revealed he tried using humour, revealing he told them: "I’d give him a limp. I said, ‘Limp?’ Nothing. ‘Eye patch?’ Nothing."

The role was given instead to Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films before stepping down following the release of 'No Time To Die' in 2021.