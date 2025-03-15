Matty Healy is writing a memoir.

Matty Healy is writing a memoir

The 35-year-old music star - who had a brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2023, before he began dating model Gabbriette - is reportedly working on a memoir that is "fitting with his ­creative style".

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Matty is likely to pen lyrical poems and short stories rather than a bog-standard tell-all book – that is fitting with his ­creative style. But anything he does reveal will be juicy."

Matty - who is the lead singer of The 1975 - got engaged to Gabbriette in 2024, having previously dated the likes of Taylor and music star FKA Twigs.

Last year, Matty revealed that he doesn't intend to write about his "casual romantic liaisons".

He said on the 'Doomscroll' podcast: "I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing.

"So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that. And fair enough, do you know what I mean?"

Matty was more willing to write about his love life in the early years of his career. But the singer doesn't feel it's necessary anymore.

He said: "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about ... I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.

"I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it. And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against.

"So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting."