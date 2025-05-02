Max Verstappen missed Media Day for the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday (01.05.25) as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

Max Verstappen is awaiting the birth of his first child and was absent from Media Day this week

The 27-year-old racing driver and his partner Kelly Piquet - who is the daughter of former Formula One star Nelson Piquet - announced in December that they were expecting their first child together.

And though the World Champion Red Bull driver was not in attendance for the press day, "all is well", and he is expected to be back on the track on Friday (02.05.25) for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull told the press: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

Announcing their happy news in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, Max and Kelly posed with their hands on her stomach, but with their faces out of shot.

They captioned the image: "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle."

Kelly later took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for their messages and to acknowledge those who found such announcements difficult.

She wrote: "Cannot express how happy we are. Thank you for all the sweet warm messages.

"I understand these announcements can be challenging for those longing for a child.

"While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this.

"If that's you, I'm sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way."

The couple are believed to have been dating since October 2020 but only went public with their relationship in January 2021.

At the time, Max and Kelly shared photos of themselves in Brazil on their respective social media accounts.

The F1 star wrote: "Happy New Year everyone. Let's make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine."

And Kelly captioned her post: "Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love #2021.(sic)"

The 36-year-old model previously dated another Formula One driver, Daniil Kyvat, and she has five-year-old daughter Penelope with him but they split months after the little girl was born.