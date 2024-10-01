Tom Fletcher "never imagined" he would become a pop star.

Tom Fletcher once imagined a completely different life from himself

The 39-year-old singer has amassed great success as part of McFly alongside Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd over the last 20 years but admitted that the pop star life was never one he envisioned for himself after "growing up" in theatre, although he finds it "really nice" to have had the chance to write a musical that is heading to London for Christmas.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: "I've written all of the songs, I wrote the songs when I wrote the book. It helps me write the story, I've done it with a few of my books.

"So I had the story, I had the songs and that naturally feels like the foundations for a musical.

"'The Creakers' explores the idea of what might be living under the bed. A young girl wakes up one day to find that all of the grown-ups in her town have disappeared and it could be something to do with what is under the bed. Bit of a 'Home Alone' effect!

"I grew up in musical theatre, I went to theatre school for my whole childhood. I never really saw my life going in the direction that it did with being in the band, I thought I'd be more involved in the theatre. So it feels really nice."

The 'All About You' hitmaker - who starred in the title role of a 1994 revival of 'Oliver' in the West End and met his wife Giovanna when they attended Sylvia Young Theatre School together - admitted that his career takes up most of his life but he has learned to "unwind" with his new hobby of riding a motorbike.

He said: "I don't even know if the words are that I'm saying are making sense, I was up writing a song at two thirty this morning!

"A lot of people love to unwind with the guitar or playing music, and I love doing that but inevitably, that's what I do for my job. So it's hard to unwind doing that.

"So riding a motorbike, you have to focus on it the whole time and it's a bit of mindfulness."