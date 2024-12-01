Meadow Walker has paid tribute to late father Paul Walker on the 11th anniversary of his passing.

Paul Walker has been remembered on the 11th anniversary of his death by his daughter Meadow Walker and 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster

The 26-year-old model was just 15 when the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor was killed in a fireball car crash on November 30, 2013, aged 40, and his offspring has led tributes to Paul more than a decade on from his devastating death and admitted she misses him "every day".

Sharing a series of throwback pictures of her father from over the years, she wrote on Instagram: "Easter (1999), Pops in the Bahamas, in front of your old office on the universal lot (2024), fast (2001), goofballs. 11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much. (sic)"

Paul's 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster also took to social media to remember him and revealed she had been feeling "so edgy" and "annoyed" and didn't know why - until she realised what day it was.

The 44-year-old actress penned: "I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped.

Someone isn’t here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him.

“The one who worked his a** off but didn’t let it show. The one with grace and humor. #11years

Miss you forever @paulwalker

"@meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength (sic)"

Meadow commented: "I love you."

Last year, Paul's daughter said she was convinced she still receives signs from her dad, telling E! News: “For me, it’s numbers – four and seven are my dad’s favourite numbers.

“And I swear whenever I’m doubting anything or whenever I’m in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it’s him.

“Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, ‘OK, it’s all good, it’s gonna be OK.’”

Meadow honoured Paul by playing a flight attendant in 2023's ‘Fast X’ – the 10th film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.