Lacey Chabert "learned so much" during her days of child stardom.

Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert was just 11 years old when she landed her first major role

Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert was just 11 years old when she landed her first major role

The 41-year-old actress had played minor roles in US soap opera 'All My Children' and appeared alongside Bette Midler in a television adaptation of the musical 'Gypsy' by the time she was cast as one of the leads in the long-running drama series 'Party of Five' in 1994 but didn't really "understand" what it meant to land such a big job at the time.

She told Us Weekly: "I learned so much being on set and really grew up. I went through a lot of firsts, like, kind of every first that a girl from 11 to 17 can go through. And a lot of times [whatever] it was hadn’t yet happened for me in real life — or it was a first time — and, you know, there was so much reality to it.

"I didn’t understand the scope of what it really meant to be on a television show. just knew I loved acting and telling stories, and I got to do that with this incredible group of people who I loved hanging out with."

In the years since finding fame, Lacey - who starred in her now-signature role as Gretchen Wieners in 'Mean Girls' in 2004 alongside Lindsay Lohan and prior to that briefly voiced the character of Meg Griffin in 'Family Guy' - has become a mainstay of Hallmark's Christmas television movies and is now hosting the party planning reality show 'Celebrations with Lacey Chabert' for the network.

She said: "They also feature a lot of DIY and things that you could do at home. So the audience will have a lot of takeaways there as well. So it’s a feel good celebration."

Tagged in