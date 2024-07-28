Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly "have discussed having a baby".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020

The 38-year-old actress recently wore a baby bump in her partner's 'Lonely Road' music video, and having children is something that the loved-up couple have already discussed.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video."

In the music video, Kelly is seen kissing and cradling Megan's baby bump, which led to speculation that Megan is already pregnant.

The actress - who has Noah, 11, Journey, 10, and Bodhi, 7, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - and Kelly - who has daughter Casie, 14, with Emma Cannon - have both remained tight-lipped amid the speculation.

Megan and Kelly went public with their romance in 2020, and they've been through lots of ups and downs together since then.

Earlier this year, a source explained that the celebrity duo were "trying to work through their issues".

The insider told Us Weekly: "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

Despite this, the high-profile couple remain determined to overcome their issues and move forward with their romance.

The source explained that things haven't always been easy for Megan and the music star, observing that they both have "fiery personalities".

The insider shared: "They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways.

"They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle."