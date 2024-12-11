Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ended their romance

The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old music star have called time on their romance, months before the arrival of their baby, TMZ reports.

The celebrity duo - who went public with their romance back in June 2020 - decided to end their relationship over the Thanksgiving weekend, when they travelled to Vail, Colorado, together.

Megan and the 'Wild Boy' hitmaker haven't actually seen each other since the Thanksgiving weekend. However, they are expecting their first child together and a source has revealed that they both "really wanted this baby".

The insider told PEOPLE: "They've both been ecstatic about the baby. They really wanted this baby."

Megan announced her pregnancy via a social media post in November.

The Hollywood star - who already has Noah, 12, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

Megan and Kelly, 34 - whose real name is Colson Baker - met for the first time on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', the 2021 crime thriller film.

And in January 2022, Megan took to social media to announce their engagement, and to reflect on the journey they've been through together.

In the caption, Megan - who previously suffered a miscarriage - wrote on Instagram: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."