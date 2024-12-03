Megan Fox has "learned all the tricks" of pregnancy now that she is expecting baby number four.

Megan Fox says she has 'learned all the tricks' of pregnancy now she is onto baby number four

The 38-year-old actress - who has sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - recently announced she is pregnant with her and fiance Machine Gun Kelly's first child and explained that she is just trying to do everything she can to make sure she is both "physically and mentally" well.

She told People: "With this being child number four, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally. I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always."

The 'Transformers' star previously revealed that all of her children are "super excited" to have a new sibling and that she will have the support of her family throughout.

She said: The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in."

MGK also has 15-year-old daughter Casie from his time with ex Emma Cannon.

Last month, Megan confirmed via social media that she and the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker are having a baby together.

Alongside a photo of her naked body covered in black paint to reveal her blossoming baby bump and a snap of her positive pregnancy test, Megan wrote on Instagram: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back [baby and heart emojis] (sic)"

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress previously opened up about her experience of suffering a miscarriage, admitting that she didn't know how to cope with the tragedy.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', she explained: "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.

"I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’"