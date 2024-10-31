Megan Thee Stallion felt like “such a burden” when she was in a “dark” place.

Megan Thee Stallion felt like 'such a burden' when she was struggling with her mental health

The 29-year-old rapper - who is working with the California Department of Public Health on their Never a Bother campaign, a suicide prevention initiative for young people in the state - wanted to reach out and offer help because it was the support of "a few good people" which kept her going as they made her feel "loved".

She told People magazine: "As somebody who has had some very dark thoughts... at some of the worst times in my life, I just felt like I had a few good people around me who made me feel loved, who made me feel heard, who made me feel like they cared.

"Even when I felt like I was being difficult, when I felt like, 'Oh, I'm such a burden. I don't even feel like talking about this to anybody. It would just be better if life was just one way. Life would be better without me.' "

Of the support she received, she added: "If I could do that for somebody else or if I could help somebody be directed toward those type of resources, I definitely want to do it because I know how it feels and it is not a good place to be in. So if I can help, that's what I got to do

In a bid to tackle her demons, the ‘Sweetest Pie’ songstress went to therapy and found comfort at the gym.

Megan said: “I started working out really hard. The gym really helped me create a space where I could take out my aggression in a healthy way and just be able to zone out and clear my mind.

“I felt like I didn't even know where to start working on myself. So after I did therapy, I felt like, man, I got to do something else. And just the gym, the gym really helped me out.”

The 'Mamushi' hitmaker has now released ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ on Prime Video, a documentary that gives fans a look at her difficulties amid her rise to fame, and she hopes it can help others.

She said: "I was such in a dark place, people couldn't even ask me how I was doing without me bursting into tears. I struggled a lot with my mental health.

"I feel like people watching this are going to see... if my favourite artists could go through something like this and get through it and come out on the other end, I could do it too."