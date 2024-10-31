Megan Thee Stallion “forgot” who she was after she took her mother off life support.

The rapper, 29, lost her mum Holly Thomas to a brain tumour in March 2019 and after she was hospitalised said she felt compelled to “pull the plug” on her as she knew her mother would not have wanted to carry on being kept alive while being “brain dead”.

She said in her new Prime Video documentary ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ about her trauma over the decision she was left in a “shambles” when her mother started having “back-to-back seizures” aged 47,

Megan – born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – added: “They had to put her under. She was just brain dead.

“So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it.

“Once I realised she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, ‘Damn, I can’t keep her like this’.

“Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day… when my mama passed away, I think I really forgot who I was and I lost a lot of confidence.

“I was so used to my mama telling me what to do and when life started getting crazy I didn’t have her.”

Megan returned to the stage three weeks after her mum’s death, and told fans during a clip from her performing at the time shown in her documentary: “Ya’ll know that 2019 has been really tough for me. I don’t wanna cancel none of my shows, and I didn’t want to stop going, because that’s not what my mama would want me to do.

“She was my number one fan, through all the a**-shakin’ and cussin’.”