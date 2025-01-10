Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez as she fears he will "shoot" her again.

The 'Mamushi' hitmaker has claimed the 32-year-old rapper has been harassing her from prison - where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet in July 2020 - and gave an emotional testimony via video conference during a hearing in Los Angeles on Thursday (09.01.25).

Megan told Judge Richard Bloom she has not "been at peace" since being shot and is “just tired of being harassed.”

According to Billboard, she added: “It just seems like I have to relive it every day. The person who shot me won’t let me forget it.

“I’m scared that when he gets out of jail he’s going to still be upset with me … I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

The judge ruled in Megan's favour and banned Tory from contacting her or going anywhere near her until 9 January 2030, three years before he is due to complete his prison sentence.

He noted the 29-year-old star had shown there was a “credible threat of violence” and other potential wrongdoing that “seriously harasses the petitioner and serves no lawful purpose.”

He added: “We have a shooting that took place … and with a violent act like that there’s a ripple effect that continues on.

“In some cases, it may be small ripples that go away with time, and in other cases, it could be ripples that grow with time. Ms. Pete’s testimony here seems to make clear that the ripple effect here has been significant.”

Megan had previously alleged Torey had conspired with people outside of prison to "harass, bully and antagonise" her and in October, her legal team filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, accusing the YouTuber of having served as a "mouthpiece and puppet for the 'Talk To Me' hitmaker.

But Tory's attorneys branded her petition for a civil harassment restraining order a "frivolous request" and accused Megan of trying to "weaponise the justice system" because she "disagrees with free speech".

Megan responded in court: “I understand that being a public figure comes with hearing a lot of people from all over the world talk about you.

"The problem that I have is that the man that shot me is orchestrating other people and paying people … to put out lies and smear campaigns against me.”