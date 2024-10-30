Megan Thee Stallion is suing blogger Milagro Gramz for alleged harassment.

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a lawsuit

The 29-year-old rap star has filed a lawsuit against the blogger in Florida, accusing Gramz - whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper - of "churning out falsehoods" about her shooting by Tory Lanez in 2020.

In a statement, Megan said: "It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyber-bullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.

"I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists.

"It’s unacceptable behaviour and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the rapper has alleged that Cooper "acts as a paid surrogate" for Lanez and that she's been deliberately spreading lies about the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker.

Megan's lawsuit has accused Cooper of questioning her "mental status" and of calling her an "angry Black woman".

What's more, Cooper has been accused of sharing a "deepfake pornographic video" of Megan - whose real name is Megan Pete - on X.

The blogger is also alleged to have claimed "that the firearm Mr. Peterson used to shoot Ms. Pete was not produced during the Trial because it was missing".

However, lawyers for the award-winning rap star have insisted that "the firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department".

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan.

Despite this, the lawsuit claims that Cooper has cast doubt on whether he actually shot her.

The Grammy-winning star is now seeking "monetary damages" and "attorneys' fees and costs". Megan is also seeking "a permanent injunction barring Defendant Cooper from any future use or publication of intimate visual depictions of her".

In response to the lawsuit, Gramz wrote on X: "Countersuit gone go crazy (sic)"