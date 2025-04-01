Meghan Trainor has confirmed she has used weight-loss injections as part of her body transformation.

Meghan Trainor has transformed her body

The 31-year-old singer - who has children Riley, four, and Barry, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara - is frustrated about the conversation surrounding her changed appearance, and while she has made "huge lifestyle changes" and overhauled her diet and exercise regime, Meghan also revealed she had been using Mounjaro to help shed the pounds after giving birth to her youngest son.

Sharing photos from the weekend's Billboard Women in Music event, she wrote on Instagram: "Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker—what a dream!

"But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.

"Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.

"With love (sic)"

Daryl later shared his wife's post to his Instagram Story and praised her for speaking out.

He wrote: "My hero [red heart emoji] (sic)"

The 'Mother' hitmaker explained over the weekend she had been "trying all the things" to look after her body and her health.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about].

"I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

And Meghan is trying to "biohack" her body in a bid to fight the ageing process.

She added: “So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it. I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

The 'All About that Bass' hitmaker urged women to "be kinder" to themselves and to learn how to "rewire your brain", as she had done in therapy.

She told People magazine: "Breathe, take a deep breath. Go easy on yourself, be kinder to yourself or try... if you're not there yet, start, start doing that because you have to rewire your brain.

"It's like cleaning your house. It's gonna get messy again and then you have to clean it again. And like working on the gym, you gotta go back or else you'll lose it all."