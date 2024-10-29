Mel B has branded her Spice Girls bandmates "d********s" for not wanting a reunion.

Mel B has hit out at her Spice Girls bandmates

The 49-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham in the late 1990s as part of the world's best-selling girl group but recently claimed she had been kicked out of a WhatsApp group after pushing for another tour.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Sky Max show 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' - which will air on Saturday (30.10.24) - when asked why she had been expelled from the group, she explained: "Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour. Because they’re d********."

The Spice Girls were formed through an open audition in 1994 and were initially known as Touch, before going through a couple of lineup changes, choosing a different name, and breaking away from their original management.

They achieved a record-breaking run of six consecutive number-one singles and two number-one albums before the shock exit of Geri in 1998 and released their last record in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.

In 2012, all five members performed a medley of hits at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics and were briefly seen together again at the opening of their short-lived West End musical 'Viva Forever' but Victoria opted not to return for the group's last run of stadium shows in 2019.

Earlier this year, the group got back together at Victoria's 50th birthday party where they performed a rendition of their 1998 hit 'Stop', but the fashion designer explained around the same time that she would not want to reunite with her bandmates for anything other than a social occasion.

She told Radio France: "I'm really proud of what I did with the Spice Girls, but today, I want to help people assert themselves through fashion for example, and beauty.

"So there were rumours. People said there would be tours or concerts, but that won't happen.

"We're going to celebrate differently with the girls, together."