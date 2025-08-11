Mel B teamed up with Mel C to perform a Spice Girls song at her second wedding celebration.

Mel B and Rory McPhee married for the second time in Morroco

The 50-year-old singer married Rory McPhee at London's St. Paul's Cathedral and earlier this month, she enjoyed a three-day second wedding at Selman Marrakech in Morocco and while her bandmate had been unable to make it to the first event, she and her boyfriend Chris Dingwall were in the midst of the overseas festivities.

Mel B told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there.

"We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special."

Mel wore a sheer red Justin Alexander gown - which took six people more than 850 hours to make thanks to its hand-beaded detail - paired with a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil because she wanted to look like a "floating mermaid".

She explained: "As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds.

"Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual."

The celebration was a family affair, with all three of Mel's children from prevous relationships having a role to play.

Phoenix, 26, walked her mum down the aisle, while Angel, 18, was one of Rory's groomsmen and 13-year-old Madison was a bridesmaid.

Mel said: "That meant the world to me. It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations."

But the day wasn't without mishaps as Mel and Phoenix walked down the "wrong" part of the aisle.

The singer said: "We get things wrong all the time and in true Brown tradition, we walked down the wrong side of the aisle instead of in the middle. "Even though Rory and I had overseen every detail of the wedding, I hadn't seen the aisle until I walked down there and it looked so beautiful I burst into tears. Phoenix was saying, 'Are you OK? What do I Do?' And I said, Phoenix, just hold my hand.' She said, 'Right, OK, you've got this Mum.' "

The couple chose Morocco in honour of Mel's late father Martin, who died of cancer in 2017.

She explained: "Morocco was the last place I went on holiday with my dad. The whole weekend was full of so much love and happiness. I could feel my dad swirling around everywhere."