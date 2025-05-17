Mel B needs "brain breaks" where she takes time out on her own.

Mel B needs regular 'brain breaks'

The Spice Girls singer - who has Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, from previous relationships - is very content living on her farm in Yorkshire, North England, but knows it is important to look after her mental health by giving herself space to "breathe and feel", whether that is going on a solo holiday or simply retreating to a remote part of her estate where her kids and fiance Rory McPhee can't get hold of her easily.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I make sure I have my brain breaks where I go to Thailand by myself. I go up to my farm without my phone so my kids or fiancé can’t contact me unless they come all the way up to [a different] field.

"I make space to be able to breathe and feel and sit.”

The 49-year-old star's farm has come a long way since she bought it last year and, sharing her space with three goats, chickens, ducks and two "massive" Rottweilers has given her peace.

Mel - who also plans to get horses - said: “I’m getting to know myself more and more, especially where I’ve come from, feeling so unconfident and unworthy. I’ve managed to figure out my little road to a peaceful place... I feel safe at all times...

“When I bought the farm originally [in 2024], it was just a little barn that had no running water or electricity.

“I just feel like sometimes animals are nicer than people."

By Mel's side is usually her eight-year-old "emotional support" dog, Yorkshire terrier and Chihuahua mix Cookie.

But she joked: “She shakes more than I shake, so who’s supporting who?”

The 'America's Got Talent' judge believes her animals are "just spiritual".

She said: "They’re very spiritual, very sensitive...

"[I like to] sit amongst my chickens and just relax."

Mel will turn 50 later this month but she isn't too worried about the milestone birthday.

She said: "I’m getting to know myself more and more. I’ve really had to work on that, and I’m going to be working on that for the rest of my life. I’m ever-evolving. I like myself. So 50, even though it’s a big thing, I’m like, bring it on."