Mel B stormed into a chocolate workshop mistakenly believing it was a hen do.

© Mel B/Instagram

The 49-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as a member of the Spice Girls in the late 1990s alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham - shared a video to her Instagram on Sunday (29.09.24) in which she walks past a London building and it is pointed out to her that there is a pre-wedding party going on inside.

Mel opened the door and proclaimed: " Hello everyone! Welcome, welcome. Some of you may know who I am, some of you may not know who I am."

The 'I Want You Back' singer then appeared to have realised that she had been mistaken about the hen party as a group of people making chocolate looked up in surprise.

She said: "I just wanted to say I hope you have a great day and I love chocolate."

Mel then exited the building and laughed as she made her way back down the street.

She captioned the post: "That time i crashed i think was a hen party but was achocolate workshop in londonnn!! it was hilariuosss i hope evryone had a great time!!" (sic)

Last month, Mel posted a series of video clips to her social media page in which her mother Andrea was seen redecorating the walls and was then outside doing up the garden, with the Wannabe hitmaker deeming that she had taken thongs "too far" by that point.

She captioned an Instagram Story: "I'm going to have to remove my mother from my property. It's going too far now, FFS!"

Earlier in the afternoon, the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker explained to her followers that her mother had come round to help her with the domestic tasks and seemed to have gone back on her word when she initially claimed it wouldn't be a "competition" between the pair.

Mel wrote: "This is what happens when you come and ask your mother to come help do some DIY paper stripping. Mother [said] 'It's not a competition, it's meant to be you and me doing this TOGETHER!"