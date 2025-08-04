Melanie Blatt struggles to remember the lyrics to her own songs.

Melanie Blatt struggles to remember lyrics

The 50-year-old singer shot to stardom as a member of All Saints, the chart-topping girl group, in the 90s - but Melanie admits that she now struggles to remember her song lyrics.

Asked which song she remembers every lyric to, Melanie told the Observer newspaper: "Certainly not my own!

"There something in my brain that doesn’t work when it comes to remembering lyrics. It’s not just now I’m 50 – it’s been going on for years. One of my fans comes to gigs with little pieces of cardboard with the lyrics on them, just to help me."

All Saints topped the singles charts with Never Ever in 1997, and Melanie admits that the song changed her life.

She shared: "Never Ever was our first No 1. From there, we travelled the world and bought houses. So that song. Plus, the All Saints baggy trousers look is back in fashion."

Melanie also recalled falling in love with Stevie Wonder's 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life.

The singer admitted that the record "stirred something" in her during her younger years.

She said: "I remember listening to Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder from my dad’s record collection. Have a Talk With God really stirred something in me."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Melanie launched her own gourmet burger business, called FullFillings.

The pop star also revealed that she had started working as a chef in London, explaining that she's "always loved cooking".

Meanie said on Good Morning Britain: "It was sort of the fantasy, I've always loved cooking, loved cooking shows and then as I was doing Master Chef something clicked and I just loved the environment. It's another creative thing and I'm just obsessed."

Melanie decided to pursue her passion after turning 50.

She added: "I basically take slow cooked meats and stews and casseroles and curries, I take that meat, put it in a burger shape, I bread crumb it, I deep fry it and then that goes in your burger and the sauce that it's cooked in, you dip your burger in."