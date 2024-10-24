Melanie Lynskey has praised Jason Ritter as a "true feminist".

Melanie Lynskey has a very supportive husband in Jason Ritter

The 'Yellowjackets' actress - who has a five-year-old daughter with her actor husband - admitted balancing work and family life has "been tricky" but she is grateful that her husband is so supportive and they are "really lucky" to both be very busy with their careers.

She told People magazine: "It's so wonderful that his job is in Los Angeles so our daughter has someone consistent to be home with her.

"We're very fortunate to both be working. It's a really difficult time in our industry, so many of our friends are not working. So I think we're really lucky to be in the position that we're in."

The 47-year-old star noted she and the 'Matlock' actor are "very lucky" to have a "great nanny" in both Los Angeles and Canada where they work.

She added: "We're able to have help, which is like a huge, huge privilege. And so we definitely have a support team.

"And then I have a great husband who really is, like a true feminist. He does so much."

Melanie admitted there is "always going to be some kind of sacrifice" when it comes to her and Jason's careers because of their daughter, but they try to ensure one isn't more disadvantaged than the other.

She said:

"We try to make it so that one of us is always going to be at home with her, because now she's at school and she can't travel.

"It means you can't take every job that comes, which, you know, sometimes there are tough decisions to be made, but we do the best we can."

The 'Last Of Us' actress previously praised her 44-year-old husband for being the "most supportive person in the world".

She told People magazine: “He's the most supportive person in the world. The last few years we've had this role of like, whoever's job makes the most sense, whether it's the most exciting career wise or it's more money, we would prioritise the one that was going to help move the person's career forward.”

She went on to insist Jason is “getting offered stuff all the time” but has been turning down jobs so his wife can work.

Melanie added: “It's like genuinely sacrificing.”