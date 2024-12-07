Melissa Joan Hart doesn't want her children to face the "rejection" of showbiz.

Melissa Joan Hart doesn't want her children to face the 'rejection' of showbiz

The 48-year-old actress - who has Mason, 18, Braydon, 16, and 12-year-old Tucker with husband Mark WIlkerson - shot to fame as a teenager herself when she was cast in the title role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'Clarissa Explains It All' in the early 1990s but "doesn't have the patience" it would take to set her own children up in the same industry.

She told UsWeekly: "I just don't have the patience to be taking them to auditions. While the rejection, I think, builds a strong thick skin, I don't want them going through that rejection. Buying into the fact that people tell you you're not good enough, or you don't look the right way or whatever.

The 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' star noted that her children seem to be "much more driven" in other fields anyway, even though she would "love" them to do something in the arts.

She said: "As much as I'd love for them to be in the arts, they're much more driven in areas of biology. My oldest son wants to be avaitor, so he wants to be a pilot. He's in the aviation field but he's actually working right now as a vet tech because he loves animals. And the middle one is looking into sports management so he'll actually be in the city in doing some classes."

The 'Bad Guardian' actress still doesn't have much idea what her youngest will end up doing, but joked that he is "witty" enough to end up as either a "lawyer or a criminal".

"The little one, who knows? I always say he's going to be either a lawyer or a criminal, I'm not sure which one! 12 years old, and that prepubescent attitude, and that witty mouth. He can negotiate his way out of anything, man! That kid is allowed to have mac n cheese every night, and I don't know how that happened!"