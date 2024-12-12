Mem Ferda has released his first poetry collection.

Mem Ferda's book, HAPPYAGONY - a Collection of Poems, is out now

The 'Devil's Double' actor began working on 'HAPPYAGONY - a Collection of Poems' while recovering from a life-changing accident in 2023 and the anthology touches on a range of emotions and universal topics including youth, love, grief, society and wealth.

The personal collection is also inspired by the 61-year-old actor-and-producer's own life, including the deaths of his sister and both his parents and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mem said in a statement on his website: "Life can be a tumultuous journey, filled with both heartache and joy. Since my teenage years, I have poured my soul into crafting poetry, and now, I feel compelled to share my words with the world.

"Through my verses, I strive to awaken deep emotions, ignite inspiration, and spread positivity while offering a glimpse into the tapestry of reality, as seen through my own introspection and experiences.

"My poems are like kaleidoscopes, each revealing a unique pattern, open to interpretation based on one's worldwide values and principles. They emanate from the depths of my being, bearing the weight of true-life encounters.

"As readers immerse themselves in my words, I hope they find solace and delight, just as I have found solace and delight in their creation. If my poems elicit such a response, then I have accomplished my purpose."

The 50 poems in the collection are accompanied by illustrations.

'HAPPYAGONY – A Collection of Poems' by Mem Ferda is now available on Amazon in Paperback, Hardback, Kindle and Audiobook. It is also available worldwide at major bookstores.

Visit Mem's website HappyAgony.com for more information.