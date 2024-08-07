Selena Gomez feels inspired by Meryl Streep.

Selena Gomez has lavished praise on Meryl Streep

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside Meryl, 75, during season three of 'Only Murders in the Building', and Selena has admitted to being in awe of her co-star during her first day on set.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena shared: "She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show, and I don’t even think I spoke the first day she was around, I was just admiring her.

"She’s an inspiration, and she’s someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind. I’ve learned so much from her just by her being Meryl."

Selena actually recalled being brought to tears by one scene in particular.

The brunette beauty - who plays Mabel Mora on the show - explained: "My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it acappella, live every time, and I cried.

"I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

'Only Murders in the Building' has proven to be a huge hit with viewers, and Selena has revealed what fans can expect from season four of the show.

She shared: "I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun.

"How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to LA and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favourite season."