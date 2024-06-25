Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer has come out as lesbian.

The Oscar-winner’s girl, 33, chose the star’s 75th birthday weekend to reveal her sexuality and confirm the identity of her girlfriend as producer Anna Blundell.

Louisa posted a carousel of images on her social media a day after Meryl turned 75 on Saturday (22.06.24) that included images of her with Anna looking cosy together.

She captioned the series of photos – which included one of the pair with their faces close together in moody red lighting and another of them smiling in a lift: “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb (flame and Pride flag emojis.)”

Louisa included in her carousel a headline from an online article that said: “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.”

One of the photos also showed a Victorian painting in a book or magazine that was captioned as showing poet Sappho’s “love for women”.

Another image included graffiti on a wall that read, “live.laugh.lesbian”.

Fans flooded Louisa’s post with supportive comments, with one saying: “COMING OUT (ON) YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC (fire, Pride flag and couple emojis.)”

Another commented: “THE GIRLS HAVE WON (heart eyes face emoji.)”

Actress Ariana DeBose, 33, who is openly gay, said: “LIVE queen!”

Louisa graduated from the Yale School of Drama with a Master of Fine Arts in acting and is the youngest child of Meryl and her estranged husband Don Gummer.

The pair also have son Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, daughter Mamie Gummer, 40, and 38-year-old daughter Grace Gummer – and are grandparents to five grandchildren.

It was revealed in October 2023 the couple – who got hitched in September 1978 – had been quietly separated for more than six years.

A representative for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star Meryl, whose last high-profile public outing with her sculptor partner was at the 2018 Oscars, said at the time: “While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”