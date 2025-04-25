Selena Gomez believes "representation matters".

Selena Gomez feels proud of her Mexican heritage

The 32-year-old actress feels proud of her Mexican heritage, and she cherishes the "bond" she has with other Latin women in the entertainment industry.

The brunette beauty told Billboard: "My Mexican heritage is something that has influenced me my entire life and it’s not lost on me how representation matters.

"Throughout the years I’ve been doing this, some of the most supportive women in the entertainment business I have met have been other Latin women. I love the bond we all have."

Selena's 2021 EP, 'Revelacion', was her first project to be recorded mainly in Spanish.

'Revelacion' actually debuted at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart, meaning that it became the first album by a female artist to achieve the feat since Shakira’s 'El Dorado', and Selena admits that the record still means a lot to her.

The chart-topping singer shared: "I never really focus on stats and charts, but when I hear something like that, all I can feel is pride. Shakira is an icon and someone I’ve always looked up to and I love her so much.

"Making a Spanish album was something I had wanted to do for a long time. Over the years, I’d release a Spanish version of one of the songs off an album but having an all-Spanish project was something that meant a lot to me.

"I worked hard on making sure I paid homage to my Latin roots, through the music as well as the aesthetics of all the visuals."

Selena also starred in 'Emilia Perez', the Spanish-language film, in 2024, and she relished the challenge of working in Spanish, insisting that she enjoys being put in "uncomfortable spaces" as an actress.

Selena - who is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco - explained: "I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces which as an actress are the most rewarding. It was a magical time and working with [director] Jacques [Audiard] was one of my best experiences.

"I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next because I want it to be a challenge and unexpected."