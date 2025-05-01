All 25 official James Bond films will be available to stream next month.

Sean Connery as James Bond in Diamonds Are Forever

The British spy series will be available to watch on MGM+ in June across 32 countries at no extra cost to subscribers.

The 007 series began with 1962's 'Dr. No' starring the late Sir Sean Connery as Bond and the most recent instalment was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which starred Daniel as the secret agent in his fifth and final outing as the character.

The collection also includes 1971's 'Diamonds Are Forever', which was Connery's last official Bond film, 1969's 'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service', which starred George Lazenby in his only outing as Bond, and the late Sir Roger Moore's first adventure as 0007 in 'Live and Let Die', which came out in 1973.

Fans will also be able to watch 1989's 'Licence to Kill', starring Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan's debut as 007 in the 1995 flick 'GoldenEye'.

MGM+ is only available in the UK as an add-on subscription service through the Amazon Prime Video app, and it costs £5.99 a month.

The announcement by MGM - which was bought by Amazon in May 2021 for a reported $8.5 billion - comes as the e-commerce brand took full creative control of the James Bond franchise in February 2025 after long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stepped down from the brand.

Although the pair remain co-owners of Bond with Amazon, it is Amazon MGM Studios that holds the creative rights.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached to produce the series' next film - of which a replacement for Daniel is yet to be announced - and Amazon MGM Studios has promised fans "a fresh, exotic new chapter".

Amazon MGM executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll told the attendees at the CinemaCon convention earlier this month at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

And Courtney promised "a bold and diverse slate" of films for fans across the board, with a commitment to "beloved IP and "original concepts".

She said: "We’re building a bold and diverse slate with theatrical in mind - sci-fi, fantasy, action-packed adventures, family-friendly fare, gripping thrillers - movies designed to be seen big and felt deeply.

"Whether we’re tapping into beloved IP or launching original concepts, our goal is the same: to deliver unforgettable, four-quadrant experiences that deserve the theatrical moment.”