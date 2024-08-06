Mia McKenna-Bruce is married.

The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with actor boyfriend Tom Leach at a country estate in Somerset over the weekend, one year after they welcomed their son Leo together.

According to MailOnline, Mia and Tom hired out the 31 bedroom estate, Brympton House, in Yeovil - featured in Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion' in 2022, which Mia co-starred in - for the nuptials.

Mia and Tom met in 2019 on the set of the 'Rebels' and welcomed Leo in August last year.

Mia reposted some of her friends' wedding pictures on Instagram, including one of her in a stunning full length white gown, alongside Tom in a beige suit.

She also shared a picture of herself and some pals on a bed the next day with the caption: "We're hitting the post wedding come down."

Guests included 'Hollyoaks' star Emily Burnett, who Mia met on the set of the CBBC 'Tracey Beaker' spin-off, the 'Dumping Ground', in 2013.

Her How To Have Sex co-star Lara Peake, director Molly Manning Walker, make-up artist Dominique Desveaux and costume designers Nancy Kane and George Buxton were also in attendance.

It has been an eventful year for Mia, who won the 2024 EE Rising Star Award in February for 'How To Have Sex'.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who voted, thank you to Molly Manning Walker and everyone who worked on 'How to Have Sex'. Thank you BAFTA, thank you EE, I'm over the moon. Ayo, Phoebe, Sophie, Jacob—it's an honour to have been nominated alongside you. Thank you."