Mia Mckenna-Bruce wins EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

The prize, voted for by the public, was presented to the actress at the BAFTA ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18.02.24).

Mia was nominated alongside Phoebe Dynevor. Ayo Edebiri. Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde.

Taking to the stage to accept her award, she paid tribute to the cast and crew of 'How To Have Sex', along with her friends and family.

She said: "Thank you so much BAFTA. To get to do the thing that I love the most in the entire world and people be like 'yeah that's kind of cool' is amazing."

Mia's win came after 'Oppenheimer' triumphed at the BAFTAs with a Best Film win.

The historical saga - directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy - won Best Film ahead of 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things'.

With a total of 13 nominations, the film quickly racked up seven gongs including Best Director for Nolan, Leading Actor for Murphy and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Accepting his award, Cillian said: "Oh boy, holy moly, thank you very, very much BAFTA.

"To the most dynamic, kindest producer-director partnership in Hollywood: Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, thank you for seeing something in me that I probably didn't see in myself.

"Thank for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again."

He added to his "fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies, I know it's a cliche to say, but I'm in awe of you."

Speaking about his character J Robert Oppenheimer, he said: "We have a space to debate and interrogate and investigate that complexity and it's a privilege to be a part of this community with you all."

Robert, who played Lewis Strauss in the movie, said of Nolan: "Recently that dude suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility."

Other award winners included Leading Actress Emma Stone and Supporting Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Comedy drama 'American Fiction' won Adapted Screenplay over 'All of Us Strangers', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' and 'The Zone of Interest'.

And, French legal drama 'Anatomy Of A Fall' won the Original Screenplay gong.