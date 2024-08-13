Mia McKenna-Bruce’s husband Tom Leach proposed to her with the help of a question card.

Mia McKenna-Bruce’s unusual proposal

The 27-year-old actress and her actor partner - who welcomed son Leo together in August 2023 - recently tied the knot at a country estate in Somerset and Mia revealed Tom proposed two years ago with the help of some crumpets and a card.

She told Vogue.co.uk: "He made me a lovely breakfast spread with crumpets – because I love crumpets. Then he gave me a card, which actually isn’t like Tom, he’s not really one for romance. It said, ‘Are you ready to get married, yes or no?’ with boxes to tick. He reminded me in his speech at the wedding that I never actually ticked the box that said yes. I was too busy screaming."

And, although she got emotional in the morning, Mia revealed their wedding day was full of laughter and joy.

She said: "I started crying when we were getting ready. I don’t know what came over me.

"I just couldn’t stop laughing when I walked down the aisle and I saw him, and all around me people in the congregation were crying. We just giggled. It was so good.”

While Mia said Leo "stole the show, absolutely", she explained how all the guests joined in a raucous rendition of I’ll Be There For You' as she and Tom made their way down the aisle after the ceremony.

Mia said: "Because I’m a crazy Friends fan. The venue told us it’s the first time they’ve ever had a couple be sung out of the ceremony by all of their mates.”

And, one of the most emotional parts of the day, was when Tom's dad serenaded the couple with 'Wonderwall', despite initially saying he wouldn’t sing.

She said: "Tom’s dad was in a band back in the day and he’s a really good singer, even though he denies it. When we first got engaged I asked if he’d sing at the wedding, but he said he couldn’t do it.

"It was an absolute highlight of my whole life. I know how nervous he would have been, and how much it would have taken for him to do it, so it meant the absolute world.”