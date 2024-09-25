Micaela Diamond had "a great time" working with Travis Kelce on 'Grotesquerie'.

Travis Kelce stars in the horror series

The 34-year-old sports star appears alongside Micaela in the horror series, and the 25-year-old actress has revealed that she relished the experience of working with Travis.

She told E! News: "I had a great time working with Travis. I think he's such a dear."

Micaela noted that 'Grotesquerie' represents a landmark moment for both of them.

Micaela - who has already enjoyed significant success on Broadway - explained: "This my first big TV show and it's also his. So we were just the newbies on set, trying to soak in all of the information from these veteran actors."

'Grotesquerie' was co-created by Ryan Murphy and the acclaimed producer recently admitted that he's been "moved" by Travis' ambition.

Ryan, 58 - who previously created shows such as 'Glee' and 'American Horror Story' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was just moved by him and his ambition and he wanted to try it and he's a guy who likes to do new things."

Ryan didn't really know Travis before casting him in the series. However, he didn't have any hesitations about working with the Super Bowl-winning sports star.

Ryan shared: "It was very unexpected.

"I did not know Travis, and I thought we were just having a general meeting."

Ryan ultimately wrote a part specifically for Travis and he loved working with the NFL star.

Ryan said: "We had a ball, and he's just the most delightful person."

Travis was initially nervous about acting - but he was thoroughly professional in his approach.

Ryan explained: "He showed up off-book. He knew all his lines, he knew all Niecy [Nash-Betts]'s lines. And he was a little nervous at first - as, I mean, I would be too."