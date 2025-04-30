Michael Bolton says "succumbing to the challenge is not an option" amid his cancer battle.

Michael Bolton is staying strong amid his cancer battle

The 72-year-old singer - who revealed in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2023 and underwent immediate surgery - has spoken candidly about his health struggles, and how he's dealing with the fallout of his diagnosis.

He told PEOPLE magazine: “You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought.

“Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

Michael - whose speech, mobility and short-term memory have all been affected by his treatment, according to the outlet - is determined to "keep going".

He added: “I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’ ”

The musician - who has decided not to be given a prognosis - insisted his health battle has given him "a hightened sense of appreciation.

He explained: “I find comfort in general more easily. [The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation.

"It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.

“I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Meanwhile, Michael - who has daughters Holly, 47, Isa, 49, and Taryn, 45, and grandchildren Amelia, 14, Olivia, 13, Dylan, 11, Grayson, 10, River, 9, and eight-year-old Jack - is glad to have the support of his loved ones.

He added: “Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal. “It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone.”