Michael B Jordan isn't looking for love

The 'Sinners' actor has been single for over two years since his romance with Lori Harvey came to an end but he's not upset about being alone as he is focused on his career and believes the right person will come along at the right time.

He told the new issue of America's GQ magazine: “I’m not tripping over it. I’m so work focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right?

"You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.

"I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even...to that, you know?”

The 38-year-old star wants to have children of his own one day but he'd like to be the "best dad" he possibly can so isn't ready yet while he's still concentrating on his career.

He said: “Like, my dad had two kids at this age, you know what I’m saying But you got to realise, the time you do put in, you’re building something solid.

“And that is my perspective on raising [my stop date] a little bit. Just because I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well.”

Michael wants to slow down eventually to enjoy life with his loved ones and hopes to do so by the age of 40.

He said: “I want to f****** take my niece and nephew out, take them on vacation with me and not have to be this other thing to everybody else. Just go do that and let them get a chance to know that part of me. When they get older they’ll understand, but at this time they don’t. Spend quality time with my parents, you know what I’m saying?”

Asked how long he will keep "attempting to do everything", he added: "Until I don’t have to do it anymore.

“Only God knows [when], man. I’m not sure…. I’m hoping that one day something clicks where it’s like, You don’t have to work at the same pace that you worked at your entire career.

"I think it’s coming soon. But I said this 10 years ago. I really, really, really think it’s coming soon. I really do. I really do. My 40th birthday? 40? 40!”