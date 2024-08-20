Michael Keaton doesn’t care “one way or another” about his ‘Batgirl’ movie being shelved.

Michael Keaton doesn’t care ‘one way or another’ about his ‘Batgirl’ movie being shelved

The 72-year-old actor – probably best known for starring as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 movie take on the vigilante – reprised his role as the caped crusader for the film before the Warner Bros. Discovery studio axed the project in 2022, despite it almost being finished.

But Michael told GQ about not being fussed about it being pulled as he got paid anyway: “No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check.”

Actress Leslie Grace, 29, starred as Batgirl in the canned film, which also featured JK Simmons, 69, Brendan Fraser, 55, and other household names.

But Michael did sympathise with the project’s directors Adil El Arbi, 36, and Bilall Fallah, 38, saying: “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. “Me? I'm good.”

Adil and Bilall made this year’s ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ starring Will Smith, 55, and his regular sidekick in the cop-buddy franchise, 59-year-old Martin Lawrence.

They spoke out about the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ at the time it was axed, saying they were “saddened” and “shocked” at the studio’s decision to axe it.

The pair said: “Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life.

“We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. (It) was a dream to work with such fantastic actors.”

They also praised lead actress Leslie’s “passion, dedication and humanity” and added: “In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honour to have been a part of the DC Extended Universe, even if it was for a brief moment.”