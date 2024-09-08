Michael Keaton "doesn't care" if people don't rate 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

Michael Keaton loves Beetlejuice Beetlejuice too much to let any bad reviews upset him

The 73-year-old actor loved every minute of getting to reprise the titular role as the goofy ghoul in the sequel to the iconic 1988 dark fantasy horror, and was "nervous" about making sure he could pull it off again.

However, he is made up with how it turned out, praising his co-stars Justin Theroux [Rory] and Catherine O'Hara [Delia Deetz] and won't let any negative opinions of it affect him.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, he said: "I'll tell you when I say I don't care what anybody else thinks of it I'm willing to say what I think about it because this is just how I feel about it there's movies I've seen and you guys have seen that people have hated and I went 'not me, I love this movie' or other movies where you go 'I don't get what people are raving about'.

"Me, I don't care if every person I ever run into for the rest of my life could say 'boy that second 'Beetlejuice' really sucked', I'd go 'not to me... '

"It's got so many elements it's so beautiful first of all physically and it's you kind of care and I'm telling you every person is funny in this and Justin [Theroux] is funny Catherine [O'Hara] is funnier than she was in the first one."