Michael Madsen’s lawyer has declared the actor is ‘definitely not guilty’ of domestic violence

The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ star, 66, was taken into custody in Malibu, California, on 17 August and arrested on a charge of misdemeanour domestic battery after an incident with his 64-year-old estranged wife DeAnna.

His lawyer has now told The Hollywood Reporter Michael had “confronted” DeAnna and “asked her to leave” the house, saying the couple are facing an “ongoing problem”.

The attorney added: “Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife.

“He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

DeAnna also told The Hollywood Reporter: “Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time.”

Arrest records show Michael was released on bail set at $20,000 and a representative for the actor said on 19 August the ‘Kill Bill’ star had returned home.

The spokesperson added to People: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has said deputies responded to a call just after midnight on 17 August after they were warned a “female adult” had alleged her “husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence”.

They added in a statement: “The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing.”

Twice-divorced Michael has been married to DeAnna since 1996, and The Hollywood Reporter has stated the couple separated after their 26-year-old son Hudson took his life in January 2022.

The couple have another son, Luke, 18, who The Hollywood Reporter says lives with Michael – who also has kids Christian, Calvin and Max.