Michael Madsen died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Michael Madsen died earlier this month

The Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead at his home in Malibu, California, at the age of 67 earlier this month, and his death certificate explained his heart stopped beating due to factors including cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease and chronic alcoholism.

The document, which was obtained by TMZ, also revealed Michael had thromboembolic disease - blood clots causing obstruction of vessels or arteries - at the time of his passing.

While there was no public announcement about the Hateful Eight star's funeral, the death certificate revealed he has already been cremated.

The document also revealed Michael had undergone a coronary angiography, a medical imaging procedure, just weeks before he passed away.

The Die Another Day actor friend and assistant Dougie Smith previously admitted Michael's loved ones were shocked by his passing because he was in good health.

He told TMZ that Michael - who had been sober for months - had had a routine hospital visit just days before to get his shoulder examined due to complications from a fall from a horse two years ago as he had been considering surgery. He also underwent a PET scan after having a minor brain bleed when he fell but got the all-clear from doctors.

He added: "He looked like he had been in the best health he had been in all year!"

Michael suffered heartbreak in 2022 when his son Hudson took his own life at the age of 26.

The star is survived by his five other children, Jessica who he had with Dana Mechling, Christian and Max, whose mother is Jeannine Bisignano and Luke and Kalvin, whose mom is the actor's wife DeAnna Morgan.

Michael was married to Georganne LaPiere, half-sister of Cher from 1984 to 1988.

He went on to marry Jeannine from 1991 to 1995 before tying the knot with DeAnna in 1996 and welcoming Luke, Kalvin and Hudson together.

The relationship had its ups and downs, and his death comes just 11 months after his domestic violence case - where he was accused of shoving DeAnna - was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.