Michael Sheen feels "sad" that he will lose time with his young daughters after becoming a dad again in his 50s.

The 55-year-old actor is dad to actress Lily Sheen, 25, with his ex Kate Beckinsale as well as two young daughters - aged five and two - with his current partner Anna Lundberg and Michael fears being an older dad will rob him of many years with his girls.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "It makes me sad, thinking about the time I won’t have with them."

Michael went on to add that being an older dad is also much more tiring, saying: "My body feels very old. But everything else feels much younger. I’m 55 and it’s knackering running around after little kids.

"Just physically, it’s very demanding. And I’m at a point in my life where I’m aware of my physical limitations now. But in other ways it’s completely liberating, and I’m able to appreciate it more now."

Michael and his ex Kate co-parented Lily after splitting up when she was young, and he admits the experience taught him he wanted to be around more for his younger kids.

He told the publication: "I’m around more now. That’s a big part of it. When Lily was young, I was in my early 30s and doing films for the first time, so Kate would stay in Los Angeles with Lily and I would go off and do whatever.

"I don’t know that she [Kate] resented it. Kate was doing better than me in terms of profile at the time, so it was different. Given that we then split up and I saw Lily even less, I very much regretted being away as much.

"So this time I wanted to make sure that wasn’t the case. That’s partly why I’ve set up a Welsh production company. I don’t want to work away from them as much."