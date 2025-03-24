Michael Sheen is "fairly certain" he saw a UFO as a child.

The 'Good Omens' actor was told from a young age that his hometown of Port Talbot had attracted a number of alien sightings, and he told how he saw a "phalanx of light" when he was on his way home from school one day, but didn't tell anyone what he'd spotted until it had disappeared, so was met with disbelief.

Speaking on the 'Scarred For Life' podcast, he said: "When I was about 12, I was coming home from school. I used to go on the school bus and it would drop me off at the end of the road.

"And I would walk up my to my house and as I would turn up the drive to my house, to my right was the edge of the mountain and behind me was the town and going out to sea.

"And just as I turned I saw something come around the edge of the mountain off in the distance - a light coming round.

"So I sort of stopped and this light came out and then two lights behind it and then three lights behind it and then I saw a phalanx of light coming from behind the mountain and floating out over the sea.

"And as I'm standing there I'm thinking, 'I think those are UFOs, I'm fairly certain those are UFOs', and I thought I had to go into my house and tell my family there are UFOs out here, or lights, and they should come and have a look.

"And then I had to go into the house and go, 'Umm I think I've just seen...', and no one believed me obviously.'

But decades later, the 56-year-old star's dad had his own sighting over the Welsh shoreline.

Michael said: "Years and years later, now we're getting to about 10 years ago, it was New Year's Eve and my dad went upstairs to my mum and dad's bedroom.

"It had gone midnight but he sort of wanted to see if he could see some fireworks because he was looking out across the town.

"And he said he saw something in the sky above Port Talbot that wasn't just a light - at first he thought it was fireworks - it was pulsating lights floating and he thought, 'I'm seeing something extraordinary and obviously this will be on the news tomorrow and people will be talking about it', and nobody did.

"I have since heard that people have seen things in Port Talbot so I think there's something going on there."