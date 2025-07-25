Micheal Ward charged with two counts of rape

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 27-year-old actor – who won the EE Rising Star BAFTA award in 2020 – will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 28 for two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against a woman.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Met Police's investigation, told MailOnline: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Catherine Baccas, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023.

“He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 28.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

He has been dropped by UK agency Olivia Bell Management.

When Deadline contacted the agency after the charges were announced, an employee said: “We no longer represent him.”

Micheal is best known for his role of Jamie in Top Boy, which he starred in between 2013 and 2022.

He went on to work with well known actors including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

His most recent film was Ari Aster’s Eddington, which debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.