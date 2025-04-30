Michelle Obama admits navigating her daughters' teenage years was a "nightmare".

Michelle and Barack Obama had a 'nightmare' trying to protect their children

The former first lady of the United States - who has Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 with her husband Barack Obama - has opened up on the struggle the high profile parents had with keeping their daughters' personal lives out of the spotlight, and she described it as "a lot of work".

Speaking on SixiusXM's 'Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa', she recalled: "They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things.

"And every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

Michelle, 61, admitted keeping her daughter's experimentation behind closed doors was tough.

There was also a lot to consider when it came to something as simple as "play dates" with other children from school.

She explained: "When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal.

"Imagine setting up the first play date or the first time the kids get invited to a play date.

"The process of having my children at your house meant that an advanced team had to come and question and search your house and ask if you had drugs and guns."

Michelle joked that her children still have "the Obama tax" in their lives as kids of a former US president, while there is a balancing act to strike.

She quipped: "We call that the Obama tax for them. You'll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits.

"I'm trying to make this feel normal to them, because you don't want them to start thinking, number one, they're full of themselves, that any of this is about them and that their job is to go about their lives.

"This world is not about you. This is just your dad's job."